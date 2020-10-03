Michigan Health Officials Report 1,158 New Coronavirus Cases

Quinton Zuk,

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,158 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths, 11 of which were found in a records review.

Michigan now has 127,516 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,801 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of October 2nd, recoveries stand at 99,521.

That number increased by 4,470 recoveries compared to last week’s recovery total.

