Michigan Health Officials Report 1,158 New Coronavirus Cases

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,158 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths, 11 of which were found in a records review.

Michigan now has 127,516 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,801 COVID-19 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

As of October 2nd, recoveries stand at 99,521.

That number increased by 4,470 recoveries compared to last week’s recovery total.