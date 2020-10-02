President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19: What Happens Now?

Arguably the most powerful man in the world tested positive for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump and the first lady say they have coronavirus.

The White House says he is experiencing mild symptoms.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman, and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Ronna McDaniel also tested positive for the coronavirus.

At 74, President Trump is the oldest head of state to be infected.

With the president testing positive for the coronavirus, there’s now a number of questions surrounding how the president and the U.S. government continue working.

President Trump says he will continue his duties uninterrupted while in quarantine.

If things get to a point where it’s determined the president can’t perform those duties, Vice President Mike Pence would take over.

This has happened several times before in American history, vice presidents temporarily assume power if, for example, the president is undergoing surgery.

But what about senior White House staff who were in close contact with the president or Hope Hicks? What happens if they test positive?

There’s also the question of what this means for the Supreme Court nomination, future debates and the campaign in general.

