Business in Focus: Big Sandy Furniture and Mattress Superstore

There’s a business spreading across the Mitten – opening up four stores with one located in Cadilac, two in Mount Pleasant, and one in Midland. Big Sandy Furniture and Mattress Superstore has made a ‘big’ name for themselves over the years, and with their excellent selections, quality, customer services, and ‘big’ savings.

“When people walk into our stores, they can expect the best home furnishings that you can possibly get,” said franchise owner, David Lee. “We are in the top 100 stores in the nation”.

Big Sandy Furniture and Mattress Superstores offer a “price beat” guarantee, as well as promotional offers on big named brands.

Their future plans include opening up more stores across Michigan.

Here are the locations to their currently opened stores:

Mount Pleasant at 5260 E Pickard Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858

Cadillac at 2240 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601

For more information about Big Sandy Furniture and Mattress Superstore, click here.