Hug in a Bag: Red Dresser Marketplace Makes Gift Bags for Senior Citizens

Many small acts of kindness have been taking place over the last several months— a constant reminder of the great community we get to call home. The Red Dresser Marketplace in Traverse City is an eclectic marketplace that hosts 42 vendors who bond over their shared love of creativity and philanthropic spirit. Today they’re giving back to those in the community who may be feeling lonely or isolated with their senior citizen goodie bags!

These bags consist of word searches, adult coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, pudding, root beer, popcorn, etc. Anything they can stuff in a bag to spread some joy. Tammy Simerson, the owner of the Red Dresser says, “With COVID and the shut down of nursing homes and the fact that they’re not able to see their family members we just thought it would be a really sweet thing to do for them.”

They are donating 100 bags to three area nursing homes. They had one simple goal with this project. “We want them to feel appreciated, noticed and we want them to feel a little bit of love,” shares Carolyn Brown, a vendor at the Red Dresser and owner of “Imagine That” in Glen Arbor.

A special thanks to those who donated to make the gift bags possible…

Northwood Soda

Huntington Bank

Imagine That

Carla’s Place

Vendors at Red Dresser

Customers at Red Dresser

