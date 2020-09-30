Mackinac Island Tourism Launches Fall Fit Challenge for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Starting September 30 through October 31, you can experience Mackinac Island’s great outdoors with a fun fall fitness challenge.

Mackinac Island Tourism is inviting “all walks of life” to participate and get outside, while enjoying the beauty of the island.

There are a total of four challenges with different courses for different skill levels. Guests can begin their challenge by registering at the Mackinac Island Tourism information booth located on Main Street, and receive instructions for a customized course catered to their skill level and athletic ability. Participants can claim their free #GetFitOnMackinac branded water bottle during registration.

All courses will introduce participants to the scenic landscape of the great North, taking them to a multitude of the island’s beautiful paths, overlooks, and points of interest for a series of challenges.

For more information on #FallFitnessChallenge, visit the Mackinac Island Tourism Facebook page.