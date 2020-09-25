Michelle Bakes: Baked Apple Fritters

It’s apple season here in Northern Michigan, and Michelle Dunaway shows how to make a decadent and delicious treat with some green Granny Smiths.

Baked Apple Fritters from I AM baker

Fritter Ingredients

1 tube (16 ounces) original flaky biscuits

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup apple, chopped

2 tablespoons butter, melted