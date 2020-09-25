Michelle Bakes: Baked Apple Fritters

It’s apple season here in Northern Michigan, and Michelle Dunaway shows how to make a decadent and delicious treat with some green Granny Smiths. Md Apple Fritters Pkg 4.transfer

Baked Apple Fritters from I AM baker

Fritter Ingredients

  • 1 tube (16 ounces) original flaky biscuits
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup apple, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
Glaze Ingredients
  • 1 1/4 cups (156g) confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3-6 teaspoons water

Directions – Apple Fritters

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. Cut each of the 8 biscuits into 10 pieces.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the biscuit pieces, sugar, and cinnamon. Stir in the chopped apple.
  4. Drop 1/4 cup scoopfuls of the dough on a parchment-lined baking sheet, pressing each into a 3-inch fritter.
  5. Drizzle the melted butter over the fritters.
  6. Bake for 14-17 minutes, or until golden brown, and prepare the glaze.

Directions – Glaze

  1. Make the glaze by combining the sugar, vanilla, and 3 teaspoons of water. Add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until a pourable consistency is reached.
  2. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled baked fritters and let dry.
