Michelle Bakes: Baked Apple Fritters
It’s apple season here in Northern Michigan, and Michelle Dunaway shows how to make a decadent and delicious treat with some green Granny Smiths.
Baked Apple Fritters from I AM baker
Fritter Ingredients
- 1 tube (16 ounces) original flaky biscuits
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup apple, chopped
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
Glaze Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups (156g) confectioners’ sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
- 3-6 teaspoons water
Directions – Apple Fritters
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Cut each of the 8 biscuits into 10 pieces.
- In a large bowl, combine the biscuit pieces, sugar, and cinnamon. Stir in the chopped apple.
- Drop 1/4 cup scoopfuls of the dough on a parchment-lined baking sheet, pressing each into a 3-inch fritter.
- Drizzle the melted butter over the fritters.
- Bake for 14-17 minutes, or until golden brown, and prepare the glaze.
Directions – Glaze
- Make the glaze by combining the sugar, vanilla, and 3 teaspoons of water. Add more water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until a pourable consistency is reached.
- Drizzle the glaze over the cooled baked fritters and let dry.