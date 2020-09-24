What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Harvest Festival, Harvest Moon Party, Fall Fun at Friske Farm Market

Summer has turned to fall, but there are still so many things to do in our area to celebrate the season.

Courtney Sheffer with the West Michigan Tourist Association shares details on What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Celebrate everything fall with the Bellaire Chamber’s 22nd Annual Harvest Festival on September 26.

They’ll be celebrating the end of summer and the bounty of the creative harvest with art and crafts, local specials, tunes, scarecrows and more.

Explore town to check out all of the entries in the best scarecrow contest, with this year’s theme of “Bellaire is Fresh Air.”

Kids can vote on their favorite scarecrows, paint their own pumpkin, catch a free movie, or check out the best dressed pet parade!

Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay invites you to stop by to celebrate the harvest moon and share in spreading good vibes for their harvest season.

Their Harvest Moon Party will take place on October 1 with treats, warm mulled wine, and even a fortune teller!

They’ll have the bonfires going on the patio to allow you to enjoy the cozy fall evening and the full harvest moon.

Friske Farm Market in Ellsworth is in full fall mode! Join them this Saturday for their Harvest Fest, October 3 for their Fall Festival, and October 9 for Apple Festival.

You’ll find hot homemade donuts and fresh-pressed cider, plus wagon rides, pick your own apples, and more.

Check out the schedule for each weekend to see the special breakfast feature, live music, and special events they have planned to celebrate fall.