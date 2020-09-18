Michigan Officials Report 695 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 695 new cases of the coronavirus and 6 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 115,387 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,638 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 114,692 confirmed cases with 6,632 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of September 11, 85,513 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The LMAS District Health Department has identified several possible COVID-19 exposure sites on Mackinac Island.

If you were at any of these locations at the times listed, you’re asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Shepler’s Ferry

Sept. 11 – Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 – Mackinac Island to Mackinaw City 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Great Turtle Brewery and Distillery, Mackinac Island

Sept. 12 – early afternoon. The health department could not confirm an exact time.

Sea Biscuit, Mackinac Island

Sept. 12 -in the evening. The health department could not confirm an exact time.

Milly’s on Main, Mackinac Island

Sept. 13 – early afternoon. The health department could not confirm an exact time.

Yankee Rebel, Mackinac Island

Sept. 13 from 6:15 – 9:30 p.m.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

More money is coming to farmers impacted by market disruptions and other costs brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

President Donald Trump says $14 billion will go to agricultural producers.

The money from the CARES Act and Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act will support crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy and other commodities.

There is a payment limit of $250,000 per person.

You must sign up to get some of the money.

Signup for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program starts September 21 and is open through December 11.

The vaccine race has now been kicked into overdrive as pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it’s going to adapt its clinical trials to finish before elections.

It comes just one day after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against accelerated trials.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, are now saying it’ll probably submit its vaccine for approval by the end of October.

Another top vaccine candidate, Moderna, said vaccine trials won’t be done until November. But now they say they are feeling the pressure to deliver earlier.

Many experts believe these accelerated trials could scare people away.

Medical Analyst Dr. Leanna Wen says, “It makes people who are not by any means vaccine skeptics, normally-it makes them skeptical of the vaccine.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci says, “If you have a vaccine that is highly effective and not enough people get vaccinated you’re not going to realize the full, important effect of having a vaccine.”

Despite 23 states seeing a rise in cases, the U.S. did see some positive news recently. The CDC says the goal is to see less than 5% of coronavirus tests come back positive.

Last week, the country was at 4.7%.

The World Health Organization is issuing a stark warning to Europe as cases begin to soar once again.

They say weekly cases right now have exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March.

More than half of European countries have reported an increase in new cases greater than 10% in the past two weeks.

In the United Kingdom, there has been talk of a second lockdown. But the U.K.’s health minister says that is not something his department has discussed.

Health experts say it is key to keep case numbers down before winter for what could be an especially bad flu season.

