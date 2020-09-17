Building a New Business Model and Keeping Your Current Workforce Happy

The job market has been turned upside down, leaving employers trying to figure out their next steps. We get expert advice from Jared Coseglia at TRU Staffing Partners, about how to build a new business model, and adapt to the current workforce.

Keep your “good” employees happy. Find good balance between those who want to work from home, and those who want to come back to the workplace.

Find good balance between those who want to work from home, and those who want to come back to the workplace. Revamp your business model to fit cultural and health needs. Show them that you care, and it will help you attract both employees and customers.

Show them that you care, and it will help you attract both employees and customers. Make sure your company policies are clearly articulated. You want your employees to be attracted to the job, and the mission of the company.

You want your employees to be attracted to the job, and the mission of the company. Treat your employees as an investment. You want to help them grow within the company, and in return, they help the company grow.

Coseglia also added that it’s also important for employers to enforce health and safety protocols.

For more workforce advice from Jared Coseglia at TRU Staffing Partners, click here.