Women’s Resource Center Opens Second Traverse City Thrift Shop Location

We have found the perfect excuse to “shop ’til you drop” in Traverse City. You can justify splurging on that perfect accessory because the proceeds are going to benefit those in the community. Talk about a win-win!

The Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City is a nonprofit helping those who are struggling with sexual and domestic violence. They just opened a second thrift shop on South Airport Rd. where 50% of the proceeds go directly towards their mission. Carol Rose, the manager at both locations says, “We have a program here that anyone in the community can come in if they need help, we can go ahead and help them with clothing, household furniture, whatever their needs are.”

Beyond the thrift store, they offer an array of free services to those in the community impacted by domestic or sexual assault. Juliette Schultz, the Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center says, “We are there 24/7 to provide support to survivors including emergency shelter. So we have an emergency shelter when a woman or a survivor needs to leave a violent situation. we’re there for them to provide safe shelter, which is one of the most important pieces because domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness in our community.”

If you would like to donate clothing or learn more about how you can help, click here.