University of Illinois Achieves Possible Testing Breakthrough

A new approach to coronavirus testing out of the University of Illinois could be a major breakthrough.

The university conducts 20,000 tests per day with results in just five hours.

That is what leading experts to believe this could become the new model, especially on campuses where the virus is spreading quickly.

The university is able to conduct 2% of all COVID-19 tests nationwide.

The test is called iCOVID and it was designed by Illinois Professor Martin Burke.

Burke says with widespread testing it is easier to see where the virus has spread and then react.

Now companies like OraSure are working to introduce in-home tests to slow down community spread.

Stephen Tang, president and chief executive officer of OraSure Technologies, says, “An individual can get the results in the comfort of their own home in about 20 or 40 minutes, it will be done with a nasal swab and a one step process to put a device in a developing solution. And it’s read very much like a pregnancy test.”

Right now, the U.S. is doing about 25 million tests a month. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we need to increase that to 200 million.