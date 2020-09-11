Health Officials Report 281 COVID-19 Cases Related to Central Michigan University Students

We’ve told you over the last month about the concerning rise in coronavirus cases surrounding the Mount Pleasant area as Central Michigan University welcomed students back to campus.

So far, the Central Michigan District Health Department has identified 281 coronavirus cases related to students returning to the Mount Pleasant area.

There are 266 confirmed and 15 probable cases.

That includes current students, former students, and those living around the community associated with the school.

Central Michigan University says case growth has slowed during the month of September.

Daily reported cases at CMU are dropping.

Even going three days this week without having a case reported.

Wednesday, seven new cases were identified and three were confirmed on Thursday at CMU.