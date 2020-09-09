Senate’s Scaled-Down Stimulus Plan Receives Opposition from House Democrats

Millions of Americans have struggled to make ends meet during the coronavirus, and now more financial help could be coming.

Senate unveiled a new scaled down stimulus plan that would largely be paid for with unspent money in the CARES law.

It includes an extra $300 in weekly unemployment. Tax credits for two years for parents who are home schooling or using a private school. And the extension of the paycheck protection program.

It is expected to move to the Senate floor Tuesday, but it is still not expected to get the votes it needs.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says, “It’s only to check the box so that some of his endangered Republican senators can go home and say, ‘Well, see, I tried.’ But it isn’t trying. It’s not even an attempt to do the right thing,”

But while Democrats say the bill does not do enough for the American people, Republicans say any chance of getting help has been stopped by the Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, “We’re going to get the stonewalling of Democratic leaders out from behind closed doors and put those to a vote out here on the floor.”

Just two days ago, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said both sides were no closer to passing a stimulus bill.

Tuesday, Pelosi reiterated that.