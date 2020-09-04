Michelle ‘No Bakes’: Frozen Samoa Pie
Summer is about to wrap-up, and Michelle Dunaway gives us the perfect end to this warm season with a cool, sweet treat. Check out her take of ‘Frozen Samoa Pie’ in this week’s ‘Michelle Bakes’.
Frozen Samoa Pie by delish
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
- Crust
- 50 Nilla wafers
- 6 tbsp. butter, melted
- 1/4 c. granulated sugar
- Filling
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 c. Cool Whip
- 3 c. toasted coconut, divided
- 1 c. plus 2 tbsp. caramel, melted and divided
- 1/4 c. mini chocolate chips
- 1/4 c. semisweet chocolate chips, melted
Directions
- Make crust: In a food processor, pulse Nilla wafers until they are fine crumbs. Transfer crumbs to a bowl, then add melted butter and sugar and stir until combined. Grease a 9″ pie plate and press in the crust mixture.
- Make filling: In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Mix in sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and salt until fully incorporated. Fold in Cool Whip.
- Make middle layer: In a medium bowl, mix 2 cups toasted coconut with 1 cup caramel.
- Pour half the cream cheese mixture into the pie pan and cover with coconut caramel. Smooth to the edges to make a layer.
- Top with remaining cream cheese mixture, then add remaining 1 cup toasted coconut and mini chocolate chips. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons caramel and melted chocolate and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.