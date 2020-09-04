Michelle ‘No Bakes’: Frozen Samoa Pie

Summer is about to wrap-up, and Michelle Dunaway gives us the perfect end to this warm season with a cool, sweet treat. Check out her take of ‘Frozen Samoa Pie’ in this week’s ‘Michelle Bakes’.Md Bakes Somoa Pie Pkg 4

Frozen Samoa Pie by delish

Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)

  • Crust
    • 50 Nilla wafers
    • 6 tbsp. butter, melted
    • 1/4 c. granulated sugar
  • Filling
    • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
    • 1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
    • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
    • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
    • 1 c. Cool Whip
    • 3 c. toasted coconut, divided
    • 1 c. plus 2 tbsp. caramel, melted and divided
    • 1/4 c. mini chocolate chips
    • 1/4 c. semisweet chocolate chips, melted

Directions

  1. Make crust: In a food processor, pulse Nilla wafers until they are fine crumbs. Transfer crumbs to a bowl, then add melted butter and sugar and stir until combined. Grease a 9″ pie plate and press in the crust mixture.
  2. Make filling: In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Mix in sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and salt until fully incorporated. Fold in Cool Whip.
  3. Make middle layer: In a medium bowl, mix 2 cups toasted coconut with 1 cup caramel.
  4. Pour half the cream cheese mixture into the pie pan and cover with coconut caramel. Smooth to the edges to make a layer.
  5. Top with remaining cream cheese mixture, then add remaining 1 cup toasted coconut and mini chocolate chips. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons caramel and melted chocolate and freeze until firm, about 4 hours.
