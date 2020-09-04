Michelle ‘No Bakes’: Frozen Samoa Pie

Summer is about to wrap-up, and Michelle Dunaway gives us the perfect end to this warm season with a cool, sweet treat. Check out her take of ‘Frozen Samoa Pie’ in this week’s ‘Michelle Bakes’.

Frozen Samoa Pie by delish

Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)

Crust 50 Nilla wafers 6 tbsp. butter, melted 1/4 c. granulated sugar

Filling 4 oz. cream cheese, softened 1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract 1/2 tsp. kosher salt 1 c. Cool Whip 3 c. toasted coconut, divided 1 c. plus 2 tbsp. caramel, melted and divided 1/4 c. mini chocolate chips 1/4 c. semisweet chocolate chips, melted



Directions