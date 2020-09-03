Pelosi Criticized for Salon Visit, Violating San Francisco’s Coronavirus Rules

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is defending herself this morning.

She’s responding to a barrage of criticism that she violated San Francisco’s coronavirus rules during a visit to a hair salon.

Pelosi is coming under scrutiny after she was caught on video Monday getting her hair done inside a San Francisco hair salon.

The owner shared the video with Fox news, showing Pelosi inside the salon and not wearing a mask over her nose and mouth.

Hair salons in San Francisco have been closed since March, but reopened this week for outdoor service only.

Pelosi said, “They said that we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time and that we can set up that time. I trusted that…I don’t wear a mask when I’m washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you’re washing your hair? I always have a mask.”