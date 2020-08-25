Artist Profile: Anni Crouter

From watercolored landscapes to hyperrealistic horses, we meet the creator behind these works of art, Anni Crouter – in this week’s Artist Profile.

Who are you?

“My name is Annie Crouter and I am from Flint, Michigan.”

What is your favorite medium?

“I work with watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting. I also do some pencil and charcoal works.”

What was your inspiration?

“I’m primarily focused on wildlife art. I grew up in a family of veterinarians, and love zoos. After a visit to Africa, it broadened the wildlife that I feature in my works.”

What do you want people to take away from your art?

“I think it’s just my way of helping to bring awareness about wildlife. It’s a really beautiful world, and we wanted to stay that way. I paint the beauty and hope that people want to go see it in real life and keep it going. Especially, after I went to Africa that was quite an eye-opening experience.”

For more information about Anni Crouter, and her artwork – click here.