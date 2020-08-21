Six Michigan Businesses Receive COVID-19 Citations for Workplace Safety Violations

Six Michigan businesses were fined after the state said they didn’t do enough to protect their workers from the coronavirus.

MIOSHA cited the six companies, all of which are located downstate, for infractions like letting employees work close together without masks, failing to do daily health screenings, and failing to develop a preparedness and response plan to COVID-19.

Here’s the six businesses cited for violations:

United Shore Financial Services, LLC, based in Pontiac

UPS distribution facility based in Livonia, MI

Speedway, LLC, gas station and convenience store location based in Waterford, MI

Coop’s Iron Works, a fitness center based in Saginaw, MI

Dan Freed, a residential contractor based in Eaton Rapids, MI

Hills Roofing, LLC based in Niles, MI