Night of Hope Michigan Shoreline Tour Aims at Uplifting Frontline Workers

Pastor Wes Morris and a handful of volunteers from Ten9 Ministries set out on a mission on Thursday.

“We just wanted to go around our state, all of us are from the state of Michigan, and we just wanted to offer hope at a time we feel the world is desperately looking for that,” said Morris.

They call it the “Night of Hope Michigan Shoreline Tour,” and on Friday they stopped in Traverse City.

This event included a moment of appreciation for our frontline workers.

Morris said, “All first responders, all state government, as well as national government- just to be a blessing to them and an encouragement to them.”

Before the celebration, the Ten9 team spent the day turning Clinch Park into a social distanced concert venue.

“We’ve got a trailer, a mobile stage, sound equipment, and a whole bunch of people putting their hands to that effort,” said Morris.

One volunteer, Riley Swanson, says the goal is to help people through this tough time.

“A simple trip to the grocery store for so many people is so terrifying. So we’re very humbled and honored that people would still be willing to come out,” said Swanson.

He says they’re already starting to see a boost in positivity.

“People just sharing their testimonies about how this time has affected them and we’re being able to be used as such an encouragement, which is such an awesome opportunity,” says Swanson.

If you weren’t able to come by Clinch Park on Friday, the Night of Hope tour will be in Traverse city for one more night before heading to Mackinaw City.