Organizers Cancel 2020 Bell’s Brewery Iceman Cometh Challenge

Organizers have canceled the 2020 Bell’s Brewery Iceman Cometh Challenge.

They say crews spent hours making plans to implement precautions for the health and safety of participants, but could not secure the needed permitting for the 31st edition of the Iceman Cometh Challenge.

Organizers ask that you defer registration to 2021 or donate the fee to the Iceman Cometh Challenge to help them continue to host events for the community.

Any donated registration fee will be 100% tax deductible, they will hold your spot for the 2021 event, and you will be entered into a drawing for some ‘cool swag.’

For more information on the decision to cancel the 2020 Iceman Cometh Challenge, check out the race director’s post on making the tough call.