Michelle Bakes: Fruit Pizza
Make it fun, make it decadent, or make it however way you want! In this sweet edition of ‘Michelle Bakes’, we get a fantastic dessert idea from a recipe inspired by iHeart Naptime – Fruit Pizza. And, no, this is not a recipe for pineapple and pepperoni pizza… It’s colorful, cool, refreshing, and deliciously easy to make! Plus, you can get the kids involved by letting them pick out their favorite fruits and letting them decorate the pizza.
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
-
- 8 ounces cool whip, softened
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Fruit Topping
- 15 ounce can mandarin oranges
- 2 kiwis
- 1 pound strawberries
- 1-pint raspberries
- 15 ounce can pineapple
Instructions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F and lightly grease a round glass pizza pan.
-
Press the dough into the pan, about 1/8 inch thick. Pierce several times with a fork.
-
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are lightly golden. Let cool completely.
-
In a large bowl, whip together the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Then fold in cool whip.
-
Once the crust has cooled, spread the frosting evenly over sugar cookie with a spatula. Top with your favorite fruit and enjoy!