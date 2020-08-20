Michelle Bakes: Fruit Pizza

Make it fun, make it decadent, or make it however way you want! In this sweet edition of ‘Michelle Bakes’, we get a fantastic dessert idea from a recipe inspired by iHeart Naptime – Fruit Pizza. And, no, this is not a recipe for pineapple and pepperoni pizza… It’s colorful, cool, refreshing, and deliciously easy to make! Plus, you can get the kids involved by letting them pick out their favorite fruits and letting them decorate the pizza.

Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)

1 pound package premade Pillsbury sugar cookie dough , can also use homemade

8 ounces cool whip , softened

4 ounces cream cheese , softened

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla