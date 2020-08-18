Mission Point Lighthouse Celebrating 150 Years

With 3,200 miles of shoreline, Michigan is home to many lighthouses. These historic landmarks are sure to take you back in time. Mission Point Lighthouse on Old Mission Peninsula is celebrating a big milestone on September 10th this year. This date marks 150 years since it was built back in 1870.

Ginger Schultz, the lighthouse manager says, “We don’t have any big parties planned this year, everything’s been postponed to next year and next year in August we will host the Michigan lighthouse festival.”

They are still celebrating this year in spirit. The lighthouse is currently going through several renovation/restoration projects to mark this special anniversary.

“We have new siding on the back part of the lighthouse and we’re making it look like it did in 1900. We took down the old garage from the 1950s and we will be building a barn back there,” explains Schultz.

They upgraded the kitchen for the keepers who stay there year-round, as well as a new fence, gardens, and new windows. Schultz says, “It was time to take care of some of those things and we had been super busy the last few years.”

Their gift shop and the lower-level museum is open on the weekends 12-4 pm. If you would like to visit or need more information, click here.