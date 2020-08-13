What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Crystal Clipper Chairlift, Old US 27 Motor Tour, Historical Exhibits

There’s plenty to do in our area as we soak in the last month of summer.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has more on What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Harbor Springs Area Historical Society New Exhibits

The Harbor Springs Area Historical Society has two new exhibits for you to explore.

Step back in time at their history museum to an era of steam whistles and fluttering flags at their “Don’t Miss The Boat” exhibit.

The exhibit highlights the historic ferries of Little Traverse Bay and features original watercolors and giclees by a local artist.

They also have a “History Natters” multimedia exhibit on display at the Shay Hexagon House featuring community art.

Admission is by donation.

Crystal Mountain’s Crystal Clipper Chairlift

Enjoy panoramic views of three counties when you take a ride up Crystal Mountain’s Crystal Clipper Chairlift this summer.

Rides are available Wednesday and Saturday evenings through early September, and you’ll find fun at the top of the mountain, including live music, a snack bar, and more.

Rides are free if you’re staying at Crystal Mountain, or $9 per person if you’re just visiting for the chairlift ride.

Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour

The Old U.S. 27 Motor Tour will be pulling into downtown Cheboygan on Saturday, August 22.

Check out all of the classic cars as they depart from their stop in Gaylord that morning, and arrive in Cheboygan later in the afternoon.

While you’re in Cheboygan, plan to stop by the area lighthouses, or check out some of the area’s many trails for running, hiking, or biking.