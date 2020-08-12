Grand Rapids Airport Testing UV Technology Tools, Autonomous Robot to Fight COVID-19

Gerald R. Ford International Airport is the first airport test site for a new autonomous robot that disinfects using ultraviolet technology to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Ford Airport is also testing tools that utilize UV technology to destroy the microbiology of the virus.

The tools the airport is testing includes a shoe disinfectant mat for guests, a pod that can be used to clean wheelchairs and luggage trolleys, and a chamber for personal items such as phones, keys and tablets.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport partnered with Michigan-based UVC Experts and Florida-based iP Program as it looked at the various solutions available to meet the disinfecting needs of all touchpoints, including floor, open spaces, surfaces and personal items.