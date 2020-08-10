Ludington Restaurant Employee Will Not Face Charges for COVID-19 Lie

The bus boy at Timbers Steak and Seafood in Ludington who had a friend call in and impersonate his father to say he tested positive for COVID-19 will not face charges.

The lie forced the restaurant to close for two days and miss out on thousands of dollars of business and forced all employees to be tested.

The prosecutor says while the intent to get time off is clear, it cannot be proven he intended to terrorize or frighten his coworkers.