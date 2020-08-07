Michelle Bakes: Cherry Pie Crumb Bars
If you’re looking to use up the rest of those fresh-picked Michigan cherries – Michelle Dunaway has the perfect recipe for you! We get a taste of a cherry pie crumb bar in the latest edition of Michelle Bakes. This recipe was inspired by Crunchy Creamy Sweet, and ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Cherry Pie Crumb Bars
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter melted, cooled to room temperature
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1.5 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2 cups fresh cherries, pitted, each sliced in half
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tsp granulated sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Line a square 8″ baking pan with parchment paper. Butter the sides and bottom of lined pan. Set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, stir together cherries, cornstarch, and lemon juice.
- In a large mixing bowl, stir together melted butter and sugar. Add flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt and stir with a fork until the mixture resembles crumbs.
- Reserve 3/4 cup of mixture.
- Press remaining crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan.
- Spread cherry filling over the crust.
- Sprinkle remaining crumb mixture over cherries.
- Sprinkle sugar over crumb topping.
- Bake bars for 23 to 25 minutes OR until the top is golden.
- Cool completely before cutting.