Wellness for the Family: GEMS Girls’ Clubs

A faith-based organization is helping moms and their daughters connect through learning, listening, and love in their latest initiative. Created in Michigan, GEMS Girls’ Clubs empowers young ladies all over the globe with their peer/mentor groups and clubs. GEMS stands for Girls Everywhere Meeting the Savior, and while it is religious – it is open to any girl, mother, or female mentor who needs the comradery.

Typically, their year is filled with personal and engaging activities that celebrate sisterhood and friendships. This year, they had to modify their programs to maintain the safety of their participants, and now – some of their activities have been made available through their GEMS Store.

One of their available products is the LOVED. U & ME Conversations Kit. This was created to help young girls explore who they are, their purpose, and helps mothers truly connect and get to know their daughters more. This kit includes a Grown-Up Guide, Girl Guide, LOVED. Spiral-Bound Notebook, LOVED. Colored Pencils, LOVED. Shoelaces, LOVED. Stickers, two name tags, quizzes, games, and activities.

“This kit has changed the lives of our moms and daughters,” expressed Executive Director, Cindy Bultema. “This kit comes with so many valuable and fun resources to help re-build that relationship, and helps girls focus on what’s really important”.

