Treetops Thursday: ‘Fall’ing in Love with the Game of Golf

In Northern Michigan, fall can be a magnificent time of year. Beautiful colors and comfortable temperatures can be the perfect accompaniment to a round of golf. Each year the Treetops Resort & Golf Course area is lit up with gorgeous red, orange, and yellow-colored leaves on the trees that surround their complex.

Friend of ‘The Four’ and the assistant general manager, Kevin McKinley shared his favorite spot at their Gaylord location. “The tenth hole, at the Jones Masterpiece Course, has a breathtaking view all year round, but especially in the fall. I always take a moment from my game of golf to look around to enjoy the beauty that surrounds me”.

For those who don’t like the oppressive heat, a game of golf in the fall can be a refreshing and eye-opening experience before the leaves hit the ground and the snow covers the greens. Right now, Treetops is offering a Fall Unlimited Golf Package that features:

One night’s stay in standard hotel accommodation

One Breakfast Voucher

Unlimited golf from arrival to departure on the Tom Fazio Premier, Tradition and Threetops

Golf carts included

Use of driving range before tee times

Other fall deals include their Golftoberfest Package, that includes seasonal craft beer, 2 nights lodging, and 4 rounds of golf.

For golfers that prefer to make their summer last a little longer, Treetops is hosting its 12th Annual Patriot Golf Day Shootout on September 3 – 6. “This event helps raise funds for the Fold of Honor Foundation, a charity that provides scholarships to families of the fallen or wounded,” explained McKinley. “In addition to great golf and great food, we pay tribute to those who have served and are serving, and you will leave feeling inspired”.

The 12th Annual Patriot Golf Day Shootout includes unlimited golf, 3 nights lodging, an opening ceremony, and concert, food, and patriotism.

For more information about the Treetops Resort & Golf Course in Gaylord, click here.