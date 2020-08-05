Michelle Bakes: Zucchini Bread Breakfast Cookies
Sometimes it can be hard to fit in a healthy breakfast. Frozen waffles, greasy breakfast sandwiches, and processed cereals seem to be the ‘go-to’ when it comes to convenience and taste. In this edition of Michelle Bakes, we get a flavorful, nutrient-rich treat perfect for a morning meal, or a quick snack. Here’s Michelle’s take on the zucchini bread breakfast cookies recipe from Savory Nothings. The ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Zucchini Bread Breakfast Cookies
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups quick oats
- 3/4 cup old fashioned oats
- 1 cup oat flour OR ground grain of your choice
- 1/4 cup ground golden flax OR chia seeds
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/3 cup honey
- 4 tablespoons melted coconut oil OR butter
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup shredded zucchini (excess moisture squeezed out)
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 360°. Line two baking sheets.
- Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix until well combined. Scoop the cookies with a cookie scoop or tablespoon, placing about 2 tablespoons of cookie dough per cookie. Slightly flatten and shape the cookies (they will not change during baking).
- Bake the cookies for 12-14 minutes, or until lightly golden. Cool on a rack, then store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.