Michelle Bakes: Zucchini Bread Breakfast Cookies

Sometimes it can be hard to fit in a healthy breakfast. Frozen waffles, greasy breakfast sandwiches, and processed cereals seem to be the ‘go-to’ when it comes to convenience and taste. In this edition of Michelle Bakes, we get a flavorful, nutrient-rich treat perfect for a morning meal, or a quick snack. Here’s Michelle’s take on the zucchini bread breakfast cookies recipe from Savory Nothings. The ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Zucchini Bread Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups quick oats

3 /4 cup old fashioned oats

1 cup oat flour OR ground grain of your choice

1/4 cup ground golden flax OR chia seeds

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup honey

4 tablespoons melted coconut oil OR butter

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup shredded zucchini (excess moisture squeezed out)

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Directions