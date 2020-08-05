Michelle Bakes: Zucchini Bread Breakfast Cookies

Sometimes it can be hard to fit in a healthy breakfast. Frozen waffles, greasy breakfast sandwiches, and processed cereals seem to be the ‘go-to’ when it comes to convenience and taste. In this Cookiesedition of Michelle Bakes, we get a flavorful, nutrient-rich treat perfect for a morning meal, or a quick snack. Here’s Michelle’s take on the zucchini bread breakfast cookies recipe from Savory Nothings. The ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Zucchini Bread Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups quick oats
  • 3/4 cup old fashioned oats
  • 1 cup oat flour OR ground grain of your choice
  • 1/4 cup ground golden flax OR chia seeds
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 4 tablespoons melted coconut oil OR butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup shredded zucchini (excess moisture squeezed out)
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 360°. Line two baking sheets.
  2. Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix until well combined. Scoop the cookies with a cookie scoop or tablespoon, placing about 2 tablespoons of cookie dough per cookie. Slightly flatten and shape the cookies (they will not change during baking).
  3. Bake the cookies for 12-14 minutes, or until lightly golden. Cool on a rack, then store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
