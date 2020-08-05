Gov. Whitmer Declares Racism a Public Health Crisis

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the coronavirus crisis revealed cracks in Michigan’s health care system.

She says it highlights the deadly nature of pre-existing inequities caused by system racism.

Governor Whitmer held another press conference Wednesday morning to update the state on the fight against COVID-19.

As for the substance of the address, not much is changing.

Governor Whitmer announced a new Black Leadership Advisory Council and officially named racism a public health crisis.

As for the COVID-19 update, we are staying in the status quo.

The Traverse City region again is well ahead of the rest of the state in new cases, less than ten new cases per day per million people, but that doesn’t mean the restrictions are going to be loosened.

Governor Whitmer again stressed she wants to nip any sort of spread in the bud before schools begin in the coming weeks.

The Lansing region was the only region seeing growth in case rates over the last few weeks, everyone else dropping or at least staying steady.

But Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says there is no timeline for a plateau in numbers to lead to a change in status.

So for the time being, northern Michigan seems to be stuck in place until at least Labor Day.