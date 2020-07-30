Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse’s Second Floor Now Open to the Public

If you’re a sucker for history and love a great view— we’ve got the place for you. Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse in Mackinaw City has a breathtaking view of the bridge and the straits of Mackinac. Mackinac State Historic Parks (M.S.H.P.) has now opened the second floor to the public.

Craig Wilson, the Curator of History at M.S.H.P. says, “We’ve spent a lot of time, over the last year getting this space ready creating the new exhibit that you see here as well as some period settings to recreate what this would have looked like just over 100 years ago.”

The upstairs is the “keepers apartment” where the housekeepers would stay. The Marshall family called the lighthouse home just over 100 years ago.

M.S.H.P. is celebrating big this year. It’s their 125th anniversary and they have special events to commemorate this milestone. “We have a variety of special events including guided hikes guided bike rides. We have movies shown outdoors at the Fort on a weekly basis we do that over here as well in the parks surrounding the lighthouse.”

That is just a taste of all the great offerings they have throughout the rest of the 2020 season. If you would like more information, click here.