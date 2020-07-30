Kid’s Programs With Crooked Tree Arts Center

Art has a way of keeping us connected and engaged especially during a time when we’re trying to find creative outlets. That’s why Crooked Tree Arts Center based in Traverse City and Petoskey is dedicated to including the whole family in their year-round art programs.

This summer, Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City has specific programs and even art supplies for the kids to keep their creative vibes flowing.

Kristi Wodek, education and outreach director for the Traverse City location says the best way for parents and kids to stay connected with the ongoing summer programs is to keep a close eye on the art center’s website.

