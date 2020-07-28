Grand Traverse Pie Company Temporarily Closed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A popular Traverse City business is temporarily closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grand Traverse Pie Company says one of its employees at the West Front Street store has tested positive.

Out of an abundance of caution, the business says they have decided to close all of its locations and food truck spots.

Once the quarantine period ends, they will reopen.

They expect that to happen next Saturday, August 8.