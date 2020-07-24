Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified in Emmet County

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting of a possible COVID-19 exposure site in Emmet County.

The health department says the Petoskey State Park beach volleyball court was a low risk exposure location on Monday night.

They say that if you were at the court on July 20 for games starting at 7 p.m. you should monitor for symptoms.

Dr. Meyerson, Medical Director, stated, “we cannot say it enough, especially as we head into the weekend, that masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing are the best protection we have right now for COVID-19. In order to continue doing the things we like to do in our beautiful northern Michigan communities we cannot let our guard down.”