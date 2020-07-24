Michigan Reports 594 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 594 new cases of the coronavirus and 3 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 76,541 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,151 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 75,947 confirmed cases with 6,148 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 17, 55,162 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Little Traverse Yacht Club says it’s canceling 2020’s 60th annual Ugotta Regatta because of COVID-19.

Normally, hundreds sail out in Harbor Springs on race day-an event made possible by more than 100 volunteers in 2019.

The yacht club says it has decided to cancel this year for the safety of its members, guests, competitors, volunteers, and staff.

On Facebook, the board of director’s statement says, “Words cannot express how disappointed we are; this is a gut-wrenching decision that no-one wanted to make. We extend our sincere apologies to everyone that has invested their time and resources in this year’s Regatta.”

The board members say they were determined to continue to hold the event-so long as they “could do so consistent with safe practices,” and tirelessly gave it their best-but, “unfortunately, today, this pandemic has hit too close to home.”

All registration fees will be refunded.

The yacht club is considering offering a discount to members that want to rollover their entry fee to 2021.

The FDA is warning people about 75 possibly dangerous hand sanitizers on its growing recall list.

The agency says it’s seeing more products falsely labeled to contain ethanol, also know as ethyl alcohol.

These falsely labeled products have tested positive for methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can also be life threatening when ingested.

As Florida continues to be one of the epicenters for the coronavirus, President Trump is canceling part of the Republican National Convention that was planned for Jacksonville, Florida.

And the Trump administration and congressional Republicans say they have now reached a fundamental agreement on the phase four coronavirus relief bill.

In the trillion-dollar proposal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says it includes more than $100 billion for schools and universities so they can comply with the CDC guidelines for reopening.

But President Trump wants that money withheld from schools that don’t reopen.

He says that money can instead go to parents so they can send their kids to private or charter schools.

Democrats are saying the bill doesn’t go far enough, they want unemployment benefits to remain at additional $600 payments.

But Republicans only want to extend those benefits to cover 70% of lost wages.

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander says, “I would not support something that would pay on unemployment more than you would earn if you were working.”

The White House is hoping the final bill will be ready for vote by the end of the month.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is now past the 4 million mark.

Worldwide, the U.S. has the most reported cases followed by Brazil, India and Russia.

And more than 144,000 Americans have died from the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects in the U.S. there will be as many as 30,000 more deaths from COVID-19 within the next three weeks.

Now cases are surging in more southern states, including Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

In Miami, their mayor says the largest spread of the virus is coming from within homes. He’s asking for families to take more precautions.

“This is not something that we can mandate: that they should consider, particularly if you have a multi-generational household, that you should consider wearing masks indoors…and also respecting social distance when they’re at home,” he says.

Many businesses are still struggling to survive financially. In California, hair salons are now allowed to operate outside following restrictions.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.