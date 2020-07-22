Michelle Cooks: Broccoli Spoon Salad With Warm Vinaigrette
‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway combines terrific textures with sweet, spicy, and savory flavors in this edition of Michelle Cooks. This recipe calls for raw broccoli, chewy dates, and crunchy toasted pistachios that will please all of the senses from the very first bite. The Broccoli Spoon Salad With Warm Vinaigrette recipe from Bon Appetit can easily be customized to the desired heat level, and the broccoli can be switched out for other veggies. After reading the reviews, many turned this side dish into a main course by adding it on top of rice.
Please note: some of the ingredients may be hard to come by, so prepare to make some substitutions.
Ingredients
6 Tbsp. grapeseed or other neutral oil
2 tsp. Ras el Hanout
1 garlic clove, finely grated
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
2 Tbsp. white balsamic vinegar or white wine vinegar
1 Tbsp. honey
Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
¼ cup raw pistachios
1 small shallot, finely chopped
1 medium jalapeño, finely chopped
6 cups finely chopped broccoli florets and peeled stems (from about 1 bunch)
1 cup finely chopped cilantro
⅓ cup finely chopped pitted dates
Directions
Heat oil, Ras el Hanout, and garlic in a small saucepan over medium-high until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in lemon juice, vinegar, and honey. Season vinaigrette with salt and pepper; set aside.
Toast pistachios in a small skillet over medium-low heat until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool; finely chop.
Toss pistachios, shallot, jalapeño, broccoli, cilantro, and dates in a medium bowl. Drizzle dressing over and toss to coat. Taste and season with more salt and pepper if needed.
Do ahead: Salad can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and chill.
Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.