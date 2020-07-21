Oxford Vaccine Research Shows Encouraging Results in Clinical Trials

Medical experts say there is hope for a COVID-19 vaccine in the near future—and President Trump says he will likely resume COVID-19 press briefings.

Months ago, the president was giving briefings at the White House on a daily basis at the start of the pandemic. Now, after suspending them in April, he says they will likely resume on Tuesday.

He said on Monday, “I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines and with the therapeutics. And so I think we’ll start that probably starting tomorrow (Tuesday).”

In this update on the race to develop a vaccine, researchers say a vaccine created by Oxford University and the drug company Astra-Zeneca triggered a “powerful immune response” in the largest vaccine trial to date.

Adrian Hill, the lead researcher, shared the encouraging results on Monday.

Hundreds of patients participated in the trial. Astra-Zeneca’s CEO says the company is on track to start delivering millions of doses by the fall.

This comes as states in the Sunbelt continue to battle surges in confirmed cases.

In Kentucky, the state hit its largest single-day increase, reporting 1,000 new cases on Sunday.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnel, the Senate Majority Leader, says, “Harbor no delusion that the virus is behind us, because it isn’t.”

McConnell says Republicans in the Senate will likely propose a new relief package by the end of the week, “While also taking strategic steps to help laid-off American workers get rehired and American families get their kids back in school.”

Starting Tuesday in Texas, the Austin Convention Center (turned field hospital) will start accepting patients. Doctors say more than 10,000 people are hospitalized there right now with the virus.

Florida, Texas, Arizona and California remain COVID-19 hotspots.

In Florida, police have been breaking up massive block parties and cracking down on the 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach. And of all the hospitals in Florida, 53 have reportedly reached ICU capacity.