Dennos Museum Center Receives Grant from Art Bridges Foundation

The Art Bridges Foundation works to expand museums across the country, and now they’ve created a fund to help museums struggling because of the pandemic. Now that help is extending to the Dennos Museum Center.

“The Bridge Ahead” initiative is putting $5 million into museums so they can open their doors.

The Dennos Museum Center has had a long standing relationship with Art Bridges, and were awarded $20,000 from the foundation.

Dennos Museum Executive Director, Craig Hadley says if all goes well- they are expecting another $20,000.

So far the money is helping the museum secure future exhibits and allows their team to use more online tools.

“For museums this is really critical funding that supports programming but then also staffing as well. And it enables us to do digital programming even while we’ve been partially closed,” said Hadley.

The Dennos Museum reopened on July first, but as of now they are only operating under reduced hours.