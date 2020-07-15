Two Friends from Onekama Create Art Pop-Up Shop

When artists put their heads together, you never know what you’re gonna get. In this case, a fabulous pop-up art shop. Friends and artists, Don Paone and Mark Lough of Onekama had this idea for a while and now have turned their dream into a reality. “Mark and I have known each other for 25 years, and I used to have a gourmet deli down the street where I sold a lot of his work,” said Paone, “and we were sitting around drinking cappuccinos during the winter and thought, boy, wouldn’t it be great to do a pop-up shop?”.

After seeing someone in Manistee successfully create one, they decided now may be a perfect time. So, Paone and Lough put their work together, along with other artwork from local artists, and created a gallery at 4990 Main St. in Onekama.

“We have paintings and ceramics from Mr. Paone, and I do photography and we’ve got quite a bit of that hanging on the wall,” Lough explained. “We’re also fortunate to have attracted four local artists who’ve joined us. So, we have ceramics and all kinds of good stuff”.

Due to it being just a pop-up shop, Paone and Lough plan on showcasing the artwork through the end of July, and possibly August, depending on how much traffic they get.

“We’re working hard to attract people to this location,” explained Paone. Lough also added that “on Saturdays, we’re going to have live demonstrations from the artists so that people have a reason to come see us. And on Sundays, we’re going to have live music”.

For more information about Don and Mark’s Onekama Pop-Up Art Shop, click here or call 231-489-4890.