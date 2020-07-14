California Returns to Lockdown, Some Schools Plan for Online Learning

COVID-19 has claimed more than 135,000 American lives and more than 3.3 million people have been infected.

More than 40 states are dealing with increasing infection rates, and some are rolling back their reopening plans.

California is back in lockdown, with nearly all public spaces ordered to stop indoor activities and operations. This includes bars, restaurants, gyms, and places of worship.

Los Angeles and San Diego public school districts announced only online learning will take place in the fall.

And Florida now has more coronavirus cases than several countries.

Dr. Lilian Abbo, with the University of Miami, says, “Miami is now the epicenter of the pandemic. What we were seeing in Wuhan six months ago, five months ago, now we are there.”

Infectious Disease Doctor Anthony Fauci says a new approach is needed to get the COVID-19 outbreak under control.

He believes we don’t necessarily need to shut down again, but pull back and then proceed in a very cautious way.