Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified at Northport Creek Golf Course

Northport Creek Golf Course says they are temporarily closed after a staff member was in contact with a COVID-19 patient outside of work.

The golf course also says two guests have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say that if you golfed there on July 5 you should monitor for symptoms.

Currently, Northport Creek Golf Course says that their staff has shown no signs or symptoms associated with the virus.

They will provide a reopening date when employees test results come back.