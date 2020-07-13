Little Bay Boards: Customized Wooden Stand-Up Paddle Boards

One of the best ways to make the most of your Northern Michigan summer is by getting out on the water. There you can find some serenity and soak up the sun! Little Bay Boards in Petoskey is offering people a slice of paradise with their customized wooden stand-up paddleboards. These boards are eco-friendly, durable and of course, make a statement.

Jason Thelen, the founder of Little Bay Boards created this business out of a desire to provide for his family. When his daughter asked for a paddleboard they couldn’t afford, he decided to make his own. “Before I knew it it was 1 board to 8 boards to 20 boards,” explains Thelen.

8 years and 220+ boards later, Jason has a booming business that has gone global. Thelen says, “We have people coming from all over the world- to see the boards in person before they purchase them.” Even Sir Richard Branson is representing the company!

Each board is as unique as the owner. Bay boards are customized start to finish taking anywhere from 80-120 hours to complete. “Everybody’s got their own unique story and everybody wants to be reminded of something in their life,” says Thelen.

With each wooden wonder that leaves their shop— they’re hoping to provide their client balance. Not only on the board but in life.

The boards run anywhere from $1,500 up to $4,000+ depending on the customization process.

Philanthropy is also a big part of who this company is. Each month they try to create one board to donate to a charity as a silent auction item. If this is something you’re interested in, contact them directly to see if you’re a good match.

If you would like to learn more or are interested in customizing a board for yourself, click here.