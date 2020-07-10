Petoskey Field House: Indoor Soccer Training Facility Opening in Emmet County

“There’s nothing in this life that you become elite at by just doing it seasonally and then stepping away from it.”

In Northern Michigan, soccer is typically a seasonal sport. “Once the snow flies or even beforehand fields shut down and it sees you in 6 months,” explains Kyle Lieberman, Director of Northern Michigan Elite.

Young players were lacking time on the field…. Until now. The Petoskey Field House in Emmet County recently opened their doors as an indoor training facility for soccer primarily but also host other training programs as well.

Student-athletes no longer have to say they don’t have the opportunity up here. They can practice all year long giving their league some fresh competition. Jack Suffolk, an 8-year-old soccer player says, “it feels good because when we go to a game we’re always the littlest and the youngest and we just only barely win but now we all feel confident that we’re going to win it!”

Off the turf, you can find fun activities as well— from rock climbing, arcade games and a lounge/fitness center for mom and dad.

Now, these active little minds and bodies have a place they can use up all their energy. Whether that be playing soccer, bubble soccer, rock climbing or hosting a birthday party.

This idea started when three young families in the community came together over the same frustration— where to take their children when it rains or snows for some physical activity!

The families nailed it. This place is a total hit! “When kids come in, they’re leaving here burnt out and sweaty and leaving getting a workout in even if they were just playing,” explains Kyle Lieberman.

