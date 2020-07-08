Play and Explore the Grand Traverse Region during the ‘Tour de TART’

Whether you’re a cyclist, roller skier, skateboarder, runner, or just love a relaxing stroll, T.A.R.T. Trails want you to get in the game… the B-I-N-G-O game that is.

For this year’s Tour de TART they are switching up their annual event for a friendly, fun, and explorative game of B-I-N-G-O.

“We’ve come up with a fun, exciting new format that we hope will really unite the community, and we’re still gonna try to bring everyone together virtually to experience the trails,” said events coordinator, Janna Goethel. She also mentioned that this new activity will encourage participants to enjoy almost 100 miles of trails, and venture out to an area they never explored before.

Here’s how you can participate:

Register yourself and your family members below, you will be sent a Bingo card and instructions via email in early July.

Complete your Bingo card between July 10-July 26. Bingo cards can be completed electronically or printed.

Prizes will be randomly awarded to lucky participants throughout the event.

All participants who complete the registration form and submit their completed horizontal, vertical, or diagonal Bingo pattern will be eligible to choose a prize at an in-person prize pick up between July 24-26.

Have FUN enjoying the TART network–stay active, stay healthy and stay safe!

Click here to register for the 2020 Tour de TART.

For general information about T.A.R.T. Trails, click here.