City of Charlevoix Cancels Summer Events Through Labor Day

The City of Charlevoix has decided to cancel any public events in public spaces from now to Labor Day.

This week, the city council made the decision in response to the rising COVID-19 numbers across the state and nation.

Events cancelled include the city band ensembles and the Live on the Lake concert series.

The city manager says there we some event requests before council when they decided to make this decision.

“These are really kind of the public facing, wide open public events,” said Charlevoix City Manager Mark Heydlauff. “In many cases, those events were already cancelled by the organizers or delayed and postponed or things like that.”

They say this does not impact private events and they still encourage people to make use of city parks and public areas.