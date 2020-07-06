Menu Monday: The Dish Cafe in Traverse City Implements Summer Changes

The Dish Café in Traverse City like most businesses has incorporated changes like outdoor seating to comply with state guidelines during the pandemic. During our weekly, Menu Monday segment, we visited The Dish to see how their new outdoor venue is going and some new menu items.

The restaurant located on Union Street in downtown Traverse City is currently open for take-out, curbside pickup, and limited outdoor seating to enable social distancing throughout the summer. There is also beer and wine available to go.

Dish Café staff have also created what they’re calling ‘Los Gringos’ streetside tacos in the alley off Union Street from Thursday to Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information on The Dish Café in Traverse City including their entire menu and hours of operation this summer click here.