Otsego County EMS Worker Returns Home After COVID-19 Battle

After months in the hospital battling COVID-19, the last recovering Otsego County EMS worker got a warm welcome home Thursday.

Doug Galer was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus back in March.

COVID-19 hit the Otsego County EMS Department hard when several members tested positive and even hospitalized some.

Thursday, fellow first responders escorted Doug back home, and their chief says it was a huge morale boost for the crew.

“Everybody’s home now, which we couldn’t ask for much more,” said Otsego County EMS Chief Jon Deming. “They’re much better, because there were times we were on a constant roller coaster with their health.”

Deming says his team is so thankful to the many prayers and well wishes from the community through this tough time.