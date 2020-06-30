Organizers Cancel Cadillac Freedom Festival Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Organizers of the Cadillac Freedom Festival have made the decision to call off this year’s festival due to coronavirus concerns.

They hoped to put on a fireworks show over Lake Cadillac and host several other events during the July Fourth weekend.

The decision was made to cancel the festival and the fireworks after talking with the local health department.

Organizers say they realized there was not a way to keep crowds at a safe size and at a safe distance around the lake during the fireworks.