Michelle Bakes: Fresh Fruit Cheesecake Pie
‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway combines the flavors of a creamy cheesecake with the tartness and sweetness of fresh fruit in this edition of Michelle Bakes… or Michelle No-Bakes… Yes! This is a no-bake dessert, which means it’s perfect for those hot summer days, or when you don’t feel like turning on the oven. Here’s her take on the Fresh Fruit Cheesecake Pie by Woman’s Day Kitchen. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.
Ingredients
- 44 tea biscuits (we used Nabisco Social Teas)
- 8 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- 2 – 8-oz. packages cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1/2 c. granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 c. very cold heavy cream
- 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 clementines, peeled and sliced
- 1 kiwi, peeled and sliced
- 1/4 c. blueberries
Directions
- In a food processor, pulse the cookies to form fine crumbs. Add the melted butter and pulse to combine. Transfer to a 9-inch pie dish and press evenly on the bottom and up the sides. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.
- Using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl on medium-high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add the cream. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until stiff peaks form for about 3 minutes. Beat in the lemon juice to combine. Spread evenly into the crust.
- Refrigerate until the mixture is set, at least 4 hours and up to 2 days, covering lightly with plastic wrap after 1 hour.
- Just before serving, top with the fruit