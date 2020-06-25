Health Department: COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in Oscoda County

The health department is warning of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Oscoda County.

District Health Department No. 2 say the outbreak is impacting local businesses and other areas of the county, including the Amish community.

The health department defines an outbreak of cases as two or more cases that can be linked together.

“We need to make residents and the community aware that community spreading of COVID-19 is taking place and stress the importance of remaining vigilant in the fight against COVID-19” states DHD2 Health Officer Denise Bryan. “DHD2 will continue contact tracing efforts and work to coordinate testing in the future.”

