Michigan Reports 323 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 323 new cases of the coronavirus and 4 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 61,953 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,868 COVID-19 deaths. This is the biggest single day case total since May.

The state updates these numbers every day.

Tuesday the state was at 61,630 confirmed cases with 5,864 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 19, 49,290 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Michigan National Guard will be in Manistee this week for free COVID-19 testing.

The National Guard, Michigan State Police and the local health department will be at Manistee High School Thursday and Friday.

The drive-thru site will offer free tests from 2-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

An East Lansing bar is linked to a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say 18 people who visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12 and 20 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ingham County’s Health Department says people who visited Harper’s in that time frame should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing.

According to authorities, about half of the patients who tested positive have a connection to Michigan State University and all of the patients ages are between the ages of 19 and 23.

The health department says the restaurant followed appropriate safety protocols for capacity and table spacing. Harper’s voluntarily closed on Monday to deep clean.

Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says the next few weeks will be critical in controlling the coronavirus, which he says is having a “disturbing surge.”

California reported 6,000 new cases and demand for testing in the state is outweighing the supply.

In Texas, new COVID-19 cases hit 5,000 for the first time. Gov. Greg Abbott is now allowing local officials to impose limits on outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

“Unless you do need to go out, the safest place for you is at your home,” Abbott said.

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force told lawmakers they were never told to slow down testing.

Task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci says they will, in fact, be doing more testing.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.